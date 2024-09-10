Who is Marie Alvarado-Gil? California Senator Accused of Using Ex-Chief of Staff as 'Sex Slave' in an Explosive Lawsuit

California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil faces a lawsuit alleging she kept her married male chief of staff as a "sex slave." The lawsuit, filed by Chad Condit in Sacramento County Superior Court, accuses Alvarado-Gil of making unwanted sexual advances and harassing him during his tenure. Condit claims he felt pressured to engage in sexual acts to maintain his job security, asserting that Alvarado-Gil viewed oral sex as a perk of her power.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2023, Alvarado-Gil, a Republican from Jackson, engaged in "erratic, controlling, sexually dominating abuse of authority and power" against Condit. According to the complaint, the Senator frequently demanded oral sex, including in a vehicle, which led to Condit suffering three herniated discs in his back and a collapsed hip. Condit claimed he began using his back injury as an excuse to refuse Alvarado-Gil's advances in August 2023, but she responded by issuing a disciplinary letter accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

"This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviors coupled with punishment and flexing of power," the lawsuit states. Condit is seeking monetary damages, including lost wages, loss of earning capacity, employee benefits, and compensation for emotional distress.

Condit's lawsuit also claims that after Alvarado-Gil hired him as her chief of staff in 2022, she began sharing personal and intimate details about her life, including her dating experiences, divorces, and infidelity. The complaint alleges she also discussed her struggles with substance use and other personal habits. Condit alleges his employment was terminated in December 2023 after he refused to wear a Santa Claus costume, which was not a requirement for other staff members.

Attorneys for Alvarado-Gil have denied the allegations, calling them "bogus" and "financially motivated." In a statement, attorney Ognian Gavrilov said, "A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday. We expect that the Senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims."

The Senator, who switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in 2022, cited concerns about her former party's leadership and policies, saying they no longer aligned with her values. Alvarado-Gil, who is married with six children, has recently made headlines for this party change.

As this legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact Senator Alvarado-Gil's political career and public image.