Who is Marc Schack? 'Unaware' Maryland Teaching Assistant Caught Masturbating in Zoom Class

Marc Schack, a paraeducator at the at Shady Grove Middle School, Gaithersburg, Maryland, was caught masturbating during a zoom class in front of the students. Schack claimed to be unaware of the class still being in progress during his brazen sexual act.

Following the incident, Schack was placed on administrative leave and an investigation was initiated by the school authorities. In a statement, Principal Alana Murray said that an employee had engaged in alleged "inappropriate behavior."

Schack Thought He Had Logged Out of Online Class

In the nearly 13-second clip the paraeducator was spotted first looking at his screen. Then after standing up he stepped slightly farther from the screen before starting to masturbate in front of the students.

Claiming innocence over the incident, Schack told Fox 5 that he thought that the online session on Zoom was over and his camera was switched off, before the incident.

The teaching assistant became aware of the ruckus only after being approached by a reporter seeking his comments on the masturbation scandal.

"It was not done intentionally. I had no clue that I was on video. I don't know what else to say. ... I'm pretty disturbed about the whole situation. I didn't do anything intentionally, not malicious. I meant no harm because I didn't even know I was on the recording. I'm a good guy, you know. I was just in privacy of my own home and I didn't mean any ill will. I didn't do anything on purpose," he told the station.

Insisting that he was not a pervert, Schack said that it was just a mistake on his part. "I'm only human. It was my bad," he said.

Schack Not to be Charged For His Act

Bethesda Magazine reported that the police authorities have cleared that Schack will not be charged for his act.

Speaking to the outlet, Police spokesman Rick Goodale said that following the investigation it has been decided that Schack will not be charged as the act did not rise to the level of criminal offense. "It did not rise to the level of a criminal offense under Maryland law," he said.

Meanwhile, in an email to the outlet, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala stated that the district is "still investigating" the incident and Schack remains on administrative leave.

Principal Murray has also asked for the removal of clips of the incident posted on the internet by the students. "We ask that any student who may have this video posted on social media platforms take down the content and refrain from sharing with other students," Murray told FOX 5.