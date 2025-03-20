Who is Mapheze Saleh? Ex-Al Jazeera Journalist and Wife of Badar Khan Suri, Seen as Key Factor in His US Detention Over Family's Hamas Ties

The detention of Indian-origin researcher Badar Khan Suri has sparked controversy, but much of the spotlight is now on his wife, Mapheze Saleh. Saleh, a Gaza-born US citizen and student at Georgetown University, is believed to be at the core of the case. Suri's lawyer claims that federal agents are targeting Suri due to Saleh's Palestinian heritage and her family's links to Gaza politics.

Saleh, who once worked for Al Jazeera, has often spoken in favor of Palestinian rights. However, US authorities allege that Saleh has ties to Hamas, a charge that has heightened tensions. Saleh's father, Ahmed Yousef, was reportedly a senior political adviser to Hamas and later led a Gaza-based think tank, according to past media reports.

The Department of Homeland Security insists that Suri's detention stems from his alleged connection to a known Hamas adviser, indirectly pointing to his wife's family. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin accused Suri of promoting antisemitism and spreading Hamas propaganda on social media. His lawyer disputes this, stating Suri has no criminal record and is being unjustly punished for his spouse's background.

Saleh met Suri in 2011 during a humanitarian convoy to Gaza. They were later married in the US after struggling to return to Gaza due to border restrictions. The couple's open support for Palestinian rights has made them targets of online harassment, their legal team says.

Reports indicate Saleh has been the subject of far-right online attacks, with critics labeling her family as sympathetic to militant groups. However, supporters argue Saleh's activism is rooted in peace advocacy and academic research on Middle East conflicts. Georgetown University has also backed Suri, stating it is unaware of any wrongdoing and urging a fair legal process.

Saleh's ties to Palestinian politics and her father's former Hamas role have become central to Suri's legal battle. His lawyer believes this case is part of a broader US effort to crack down on pro-Palestinian activists, particularly under recent immigration policies.

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown, was arrested earlier this week outside his Virginia home. He is currently being held at an ICE staging facility, with possible transfer to Texas. Saleh, meanwhile, has stayed silent, as her husband's case gains wider attention.

