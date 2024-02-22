Who Is Magnus Daniel Humphrey? Minnesota Drug Convict Arrested for Murder of LA Model Maleesa Mooney Who Was Found Stuffed in Refrigerator

A Minnesota convicted felon was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a LA-based model, who was found inside her refrigerator, with her mouth gagged, and her wrists and ankles bound together. The incident happened last year and police arrested the suspect after almost six months.

Maleesa Mooney, 31, the sister of Guyanese pop star Jourdin Pauline, was found dead on September 12, 2023, during a welfare check by the LAPD at her upscale apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, was arrested at his home on an unrelated federal warrant. He will be extradited to California and will face charges in connection with the case.

Arrested At Last

Humphrey is currently under federal probation for narcotics offenses. "The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Humphrey," the LAPD said in a statement. "Humphrey waived extradition and will be transported back to Los Angeles to face charges."

The murder charge against Magnus Daniel Humphrey includes a special allegation of murder committed during the commission of torture, as reported by FOX 11 LA, referencing court records.

Investigators have not revealed the nature of the relationship between Humphrey and Mooney.

Court records reviewed by The New York Post indicate that Humphrey has a history of multiple felony convictions in both Minnesota and Illinois. His convictions include offenses related to firearms, assaults, sexual assaults, and false imprisonment.

Mooney was a model and also worked as a real estate agent at the Beverly Hills-based agency Nest Seekers. She had relocated to her new apartment just a month before her untimely death on September 12, her family said.

Concerns were raised by Mooney's family when they lost contact with her. Police entered her residence and found blood pooling under the refrigerator, where her body was found. The coroner's report revealed that she was bound with electrical cords and clothing.

Brutal Murder

The examination of Mooney's body uncovered blunt force injuries and lacerations and the cause was determined to be "homicidal violence." Investigators have not revealed a potential motive or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The coroner's report noted that Mooney's blunt force injuries, while not individually severe enough to cause her death, but suggest "'she was likely involved in violent physical altercation prior to her death."

The report also suggested the possibility of asphyxiation, although clear signs of strangulation were not observed. The arrest took place five months after Mooney's family had alerted law enforcement about their concerns.

Mooney's family grew concerned when their iPhone text changed with her shifted from blue to green, indicating a shift in WiFi and data services.

Bailey Babb, Mooney's cousin, told KTLA that the family became worried when Mooney stopped responding to their calls. Babb mentioned, "When a week went by, we just knew something was off," prompting them to request a wellness check.

"Her messages weren't delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa."

Jourdin Pauline, her sister and a popstar with a massive fan following of 1.3 million on Instagram said, " 'Maleesa has always been someone who is a peacemaker in our family, someone that's always been the backbone, and making sure everyone's getting together, loving on each other."

"So this is a really big piece of us that's gone now."

She wrote in a heartfelt tribute on social media: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister my heart is crushed.

"I can't believe you won't be here with us anymore you were so loving and so kind to everyone you made sure if you ate everyone around you was too you opened your arms to people who didn't deserve you as a friend you're the best thing to happen to almost everyone's lives you touched!"

"This feels so surreal I keep waking up crying thinking I'm in a bad dream we will get justice for you my sister I promise you won't be gone in vain!" she added.

Pauline mentioned that her sister's iCloud showed an alert indicating she was still online. This raised concerns and led her to believe that the perpetrator might have been attempting to steal and sell her iPhone and MacBook.