Who is Liu LiJun? Trump's Executive Order Leads to UCLA Student's Visa Revocation After Protest Arrest

A foreign student's visa has been revoked after his arrest during a protest over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Liu LiJun, a student at UCLA, was taken into custody in May 2024 during demonstrations against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The visa cancellation follows an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The order was issued in response to what his administration described as rising antisemitism on college campuses and in communities across the country. It includes measures to monitor foreign students and staff engaged in pro-Palestinian activism. The policy threatens to revoke visas of international students linked to such protests, especially those suspected of connections to Hamas.

Liu's case is among the first visa revocations under the new policy. Federal agencies, including the Departments of Education, State, and Homeland Security, were instructed to monitor and report foreign students' activities related to these protests. Within 60 days, the agencies must present legal recommendations to the White House on how to combat antisemitism through immigration enforcement.

Liu was one of hundreds of UCLA students protesting against Israel's military actions. Demonstrations intensified in early May when police raided a solidarity encampment where nearly 400 people had gathered. Protest organizers reported that over 100 people were injured, with some requiring hospital care. Authorities used flash-bangs and batons to disperse the crowd, sparking further criticism from activists.

President Trump's visa revocation policy is part of a broader effort to curb pro-Palestinian activism among international students. He has referred to protest participants as "resident aliens" and warned that those involved could face deportation by 2025. Critics argue that the executive order's broad language allows the government to target students engaged in peaceful protests, even if they have not violated any laws.

The decision has drawn backlash from civil rights groups. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has strongly condemned the executive order, calling it a violation of First Amendment rights. The organization emphasized that free speech protections should not be undermined by executive actions aimed at political dissent.

Liu's arrest and visa cancellation have sparked debate on college campuses and beyond. Student groups have organized rallies, demanding his reinstatement and urging the administration to reconsider the policy. Some legal experts have also questioned whether the executive order could withstand legal challenges, particularly regarding constitutional rights and due process.

Meanwhile, government officials have defended the decision. A White House spokesperson stated that the policy is necessary to prevent foreign nationals from engaging in activities that threaten national security. They argued that students who support or are affiliated with extremist groups should not be allowed to stay in the U.S.

As the controversy unfolds, Liu's future remains uncertain. His legal team is exploring options to challenge the visa revocation. Advocates argue that the case could set a precedent for how the U.S. government handles international students involved in political activism. The situation continues to develop as both sides prepare for possible legal battles ahead.