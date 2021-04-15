Who is Lisa Delcampo? Lance Bass' Assistant Claims She Knows Him better Than Himself

Lisa Delcampo, a contestant, who joined The Circle Season 2, disguises herself as a celebrity contestant. At least, the other players who are contesting in the reality show know Lance Bass is their competitor. In Episode 3 of 'The Circle' Season 2, Lisa Delcampo is catfishing as Lance Bass. However, Delcampo is very close to Bass as she is his longtime personal assistant. "I know Lance Bass better than Lance Bass knows Lance Bass," Delcampo declared in the show.

Being Bass's assistant for a long, the 42-year-old does seem to know a lot about him. Bass, who is into space and even trained to be a cosmonaut, has an estimated net worth of $22 million. But Delcampo rubbed the other contestants the wrong way. When the players asked her why such a famous person would need $100,000 prize money, Delcampo said that his participation was a part of fundraising for an NSYNC tour.

Netflix's The Circle is a show where strangers from various backgrounds despite living in the same apartment complex to gain popularity interact with one another only through a specifically designed social media platform. The contestants compete in the reality competition targeting to win $100,000. The show is full of suspense, drama and cynical of human nature, and even cringy at times.

Having the freedom to play the game with anonymity being the only constant throughout the show, contestants can catfish and portray whoever they please, resulting in catfishing. And it's Lisa Delcampo who takes advantage in the second season of "The Circle".

The personal assistant for Lance Bass, Lisa Delcampo is a fitness model and artist who became famous as a member of *NSYNC, the uber-popular 90s boy band. Lisa, who has been working for the superstar for over 15 years thinks that she knows "Lance Bass better than Lance Bass knows Lance Bass." So, she decided to enter the reality show as her boss. She thought convincing the world that she's Lance Bass would be fun.

Who is Lisa Delcampo?

Lisa Delcampo Hails from Everett, Washington. She is a 2001 Central Washington University graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations. She has worked as a Senior Publicist at PR Plus before joining as a Personal Assistant for Lance Bass in 2005. Lisa Delcampo is very active on Instagram and her profile says, "I'm just a girl who loves to travel, read, watch tv, giggle and drink A LOT of Diet Coke on a quest to find the perfect chicken finger."

