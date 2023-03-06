Who Is Lindy Lee? Women's Co-Chair and Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair Slams Donald Trump on MSNBC Show by Calling Him 'Serial Rapist'

A senior member of the DNC referred to CPAC as a "gathering of sexual predators" and slammed former President Donald Trump as a "serial rapist." Lindy Li, the DNC's Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair and Co-Chair of the Women's Caucus, made the comments while giving an overview of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Li opened the program by retaliating against what she perceived as conservatives like Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential candidate, calling the Democrats "woke." Li made the comments while speaking to host Yasmin Vossoughian. "Let's be clear what anti-woke means. It's anti-black," Li, a member of the Asian American outreach team for President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, claimed.

Direct Attack

"And I think people are very reluctant to say it, but I don't mince any words, and that's the truth. That's their way of, you know, sounding the dog whistle without being extremely explicit," she added.

Her attack didn't stop there. Li also referred to Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the UN, as "totally sell-out" and "cringeworthy," according to a DailtMail.com report.

The Republican speakers at the yearly conservative conference were then attacked for what she believed to be their flaws. Li then delivered an overview of the yearly gathering that the ACU hosts.

"Let's not ignore the fact that CPAC has become a gathering of sexual predators. Let's be honest," Li added, referring to the Representative Matt Gaetz probe, which resulted in no charges being filed, and the accusations of inappropriate behavior made against Representative Jim Jordan and event coordinator Matt Schlapp.

She continued her outburst by calling Rep. Lauren Boebert a "representative who brags about carrying a Glock" and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene an "adulteress," the outlet reported.

And then she made the most shocking remarks about Donald Trump. "Tonight, we have Trump, a serial rapist," she said.

Stunned and Speechless

Li's remarks left Vossoughian speechless for about four seconds before she gathered her thoughts and said that "they've all been accusations so far" because none of the charges have been established.

"It's important to put out there, we, we understand the accusations that have been made against, of course, the former president, Lindy. And of course, I understand your passion in this topic as well. But I want to be clear, of course, that that â€” none of that has actually rung true as of yet."

However, Li's tirade continued even after the show as she took to Twitter to make further allegations.

"CPAC speaker Lauren Boebert twice prayed for Biden to die; CPAC speaker Matt Gaetz trafficked girls; CPAC speaker Jim Jordan hid sex crimes; CPAC speaker Trump terrorized our Capitol; CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp groped a man's genitals; CPAC is the Hall of Fame of Hard A** Criminals," she wrote.

Li is a well-known firebrand on the center-left who has in the past offended both sides with her remarks.

She was compelled to resign from her position as Pennsylvania Young Democrats Treasurer due to comments she made about Biden's opponent and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Li once claimed that if Sanders had been the nominee for president in 2020, she would not have cast her support for him because she was "equally terrified and traumatized by the prospect of a Sanders presidency."