Who is Linda Napolitano? Woman Allegedly 'Abducted by Aliens' Sues Netflix Over Defamatory Docuseries

Netflix is facing legal action over its new docuseries, The Manhattan Alien Abduction, set to air on October 30, 2024. Linda Napolitano, who claims she was abducted by aliens in 1989, has filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court. She accuses Netflix and Top Hat Productions of defaming her and improperly using her story without permission.

Napolitano alleges that the series exploits her story, first documented by the late author Budd Hopkins more than two decades ago. Hopkins, a well-known figure in the study of alien abductions, published Napolitano's account as part of his work on extraterrestrial phenomena. Both Napolitano and Hopkins' estate are seeking damages and demanding that the series be pulled before its scheduled release. They argue that Netflix's portrayal of her experience is damaging and unfair.

In the lawsuit, Napolitano claims that The Manhattan Alien Abduction presents her in a negative light for sensationalism. She believes it inaccurately portrays her as a character involved in a fictionalized conflict for the sake of controversy. This portrayal, she says, undermines her character and defames her, painting her as a "villain" rather than presenting her experience objectively. According to Napolitano, the series distorts her account, hurting her reputation as an honest and reliable person.

The lawsuit lists Netflix, Top Hat Productions, and several other individuals linked to the project as defendants. Napolitano and the Hopkins estate have requested that the court halt the show's release and award damages for what they describe as an unfair and sensationalized portrayal. They claim the series not only disrespects Napolitano's experience but also diminishes Hopkins' legacy as a researcher of alien abductions.

Despite the filing, as of Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Netflix had not yet issued a public response or comment regarding the lawsuit. The streaming platform has maintained silence as anticipation builds around the series.

The Manhattan Alien Abduction trailer, launched on YouTube on September 25, 2024, has already generated significant interest. The trailer, which presents the series as an investigative look into Napolitano's alleged encounter with extraterrestrials, has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments. According to Netflix, the series aims to explore the mysteries surrounding Napolitano's story, including whether her encounter was a hoax or possible evidence of alien life.

The lawsuit brings another layer of intrigue to the series, which had already captured the public's imagination with its trailer. Some commenters online have expressed interest in the legal battle itself, which adds to the controversial nature of the docuseries.

As the scheduled release date approaches, the legal dispute over The Manhattan Alien Abduction highlights growing concerns around the ethics of true-life portrayals. For now, audiences await Netflix's response and the court's decision, which could impact both the release and reception of the series.