Who is Lillie Bowman? Nebraska Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Student 10 Times

A Norris High School teacher was arrested for allegedly developing a relationship with a high school student.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Lillie Bowman was arrested for sexual abuse by a school employee which is a class IIA felony on Friday.



Concerned Parents Reported Relatinship to the Sheriff's Office

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said that parents, who are not connected to the victim, reached out to the sheriff's office on May 14 with their concerns about Bowman being in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy.

During the investigation, LSO said they learned that Bowman started the relationship in March of 2023 with the student that later turned sexual. Bowman and the student engaged in sexual intercourse as many as 10 times.

Bowman Fired from School

Chief Houchin said Bowman was called out of class on Friday, before her arrest, to speak with investigators. According to the Norris School District website, Bowman taught 9th and 10th grade English for Norris High School and was involved with the school trap team, but has since been fired.

The school district's superintendent, Brian Maschmann, released a statement regarding the arrest on Friday:

"This morning, Norris School District 160 was informed by law enforcement that a teacher was arrested. The teacher was immediately removed from the classroom once the district received communication and will not return. The District continues to work very closely with law enforcement to gather information, assist with their investigation, and ensure student safety. At this time, the District wishes to reaffirm to its students, parents, and community members that student safety remains, without question, our highest priority."

Bowman will be lodged at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility. She was bonded out of jail by paying ten percent of her $50,000 bond. She's due back in court on July 6.