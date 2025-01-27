Who Is Liam Mooney? The Entrepreneur Behind the "Canada Is Not for Sale" Cap

An Ottawa-based entrepreneur has captured national attention with a bold message in response to controversial remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Liam Mooney, founder and CEO of Jackpine Dynamic Branding, created a cap emblazoned with the slogan "Canada Is Not for Sale." The statement comes after Trump's tariff threats and suggestions that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.

The caps gained widespread recognition when Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one during a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other provincial leaders in Ottawa. The meeting focused on countering Trump's rhetoric, including his comments about imposing tariffs on Canadian imports. Mooney said the caps have struck a chord with Canadians, noting that tens of thousands have already been ordered online.

Mooney explained the inspiration behind the project in an interview. "I wanted to cut through the noise of political discourse with a message of unity and nationalism," he said. "It's an opportunity to bring people together from all walks of life, regardless of their political leanings."

The idea for the cap reportedly originated after Mooney watched one of Ford's interviews on Fox News. During the segment, the host suggested Canada's annexation would be a "privilege" for the country. Ford rejected the notion, responding firmly that "Canada is not for sale." That moment inspired Mooney and his business partner to create a product that would encapsulate this defiant stance.

Trump's comments have stirred significant backlash in Canada. Speaking via video at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded more "respect" from Canada. He has previously referred to Trudeau as a "Governor," further fueling tensions. Mooney sees such remarks as a direct affront to Canadian sovereignty.

"Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected," Mooney said. "We have allies and friends around the world ready to support us and join the call to defend Canada's independence."

The caps are not only a response to Trump's rhetoric but also a symbol of national pride. Mooney believes the initiative represents more than just a creative product—it's a unifying message for Canadians during challenging times.

Beyond its political undertones, the cap has sparked conversations about the importance of protecting Canadian identity and values. Mooney hopes the caps will continue to serve as a rallying point for citizens. "It's not just about the hat—it's about standing together as a nation," he added.

The "Canada Is Not for Sale" cap has quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, highlighting Canadians' resolve to defend their sovereignty and unity. For Mooney, the overwhelming response to the caps underscores a broader desire among citizens to assert their independence and reject external pressures.

As orders continue to pour in, Mooney remains committed to spreading his message. "This is more than just merchandise," he said. "It's a statement about who we are as a country."