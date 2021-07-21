Who is Leyna Bloom? Meet The First Trans Woman on Sports Illustrated 2021 Swimsuit Cover

Leyna Bloom has made history by becoming the first transgender woman model to bag a spot on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Bloom is among the three cover stars. The others are Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka and Megan Thee Stallion.

Bloom, 27, who is breaking barriers, shared the historic news on her official Instagram handle on Monday. "[I] am so happy, honored, and humbled to share that I'm the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]," the model posted on social media.

Speaking about the historic moment during an interview with People Monday, the Chicago-born model said that she feels "happiness on top of happiness on top of happiness." Bloom donned a plunging, white swimsuit on her solo cover, while Megan Thee Stallion and Naomi Osaka appear on covers of their own in plunging outfits.

Leyna Bloom, who played the role of Wye in Port Authority in April, expressed that it has always been her dream to represent the ballroom community on the big screen. "Ballroom means so much to LGBTQI+ youth of color and my personal evolution as a trans person. I was raised by ballroom, and this has been one of my wildest dreams come true," Blooom said in a post on her official Instagram handle.

Who is Leyna Bloom?

Leyna Bloom is an American fashion model, dancer, actress and social activist. She was born in 1993/1994. However, the exact date of birth is unknown. In October 2017, Leyna Bloom became the first openly transgender woman of color to appear in Vogue India. Her decision to transition was supported by her father. Bloom was defined as one of "6 Women Who Are Shaping the Future of Fashion" in Glamour's October 2018 issue.

"Can't believe it's been 2 years since walking runway for #TommyxZendaya fashion show. It was my 1st time in a fashion show in Paris. I was so nervous walking next to all the black supermodels that I grew up looking up to. Being on the same runway as my hero's was so special for me," Bloom said in one of her Instagram photo update where she is seen walking on the runway.

Meanwhile, sharing the latest cover photo of Sports Illustrated where she represented the entire community, Bloom said: "This moment heals a lot of pain in the world. We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder."

