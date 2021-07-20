Tennis star Naomi Osaka recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021, leaving millions of her fans stunned on social media. Osaka's hot swimsuit photos on Instagram grabbed much attention as the sportswoman hardly ever revealed her skin on camera before.

For the first time, Osaka dared to show off her skin in sexy swimsuits for the hot sports magazine this year. While many loved Osaka's hot photoshoot for Sports Illustrated, some others including journalist Megyn Kelly slammed the Tennis star for the revealing snaps or what she defines as the NFSW photos.

Osaka and Kelly indulged in a heated row over the swimsuit photo uploaded on social media following which Osaka reportedly blocked the journalist, leaving her awkward and furious.

However, the controversy over Naomi's Sexy photoshoot started after Kelly commented, "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!" on political commentator Clay Travis' tweet which reminded everyone about the tennis star's refusal to attend the mandatory press conference at the French Open.

"Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue," Travis' tweet read. Osaka's swimsuit photoshoot album on Instagram racked up over 436,000 likes and views within hours after being uploaded online.

Kelly further slammed the tennis star for blocking her on Twitter saying, "You were indeed a great tennis player; as a social commentator, eh. FYI, generally not considered a sign you are winning when "block" is your next move. Like running off the court crying."

Fans' Reaction to Naomi Osaka's Hot Swimsuit Pictures on Instagram

Meanwhile, fans worldwide have mixed reactions to the hot pictures of the Japanese tennis player. Some of her loyal Instagram fans among the total 2.5 million followers supported Osaka amid the Twitter row with Kelly.

"Beautiful pictures. I am so proud of you Naomi for all you have achieved on and off the Tennis Court. You are a phenomenal young woman," wrote a fan sharing a love emoji at the end of the message on Instagram.

Another said, "I can't handle this dropping at the same time as Thee Stallion ."

"It's all lovely, but extremely conflicting with the current concern on mental health and not wanting to deal with the media and their inquisition," a third user wrote to Osaka.

Here are the hot photos of Naomi Osaka in Bikini: