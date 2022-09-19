Who is Leah Queen? Arkansas Teacher Accused of Engaging in Sexual Activity with Student After Kissing Him on School Trip

A 43-year-old physical activity teacher with Gentry Intermediate School in Gentry, Arkansas, is accused of having sex with a student in an incident that took place more than a decade ago.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Leah Queen had a sexual relationship with a teenage student in 2010.

Queen Engaged in Sexual Activity with the Student in Her Office

The sexual relationship started after the pair started communicating outside of school and through social media. In March during a trip, Queen kissed the student, according to the affidavit. The student gave police a picture and a journal that showed Queen present on the trip.

By the summer of 2010, Queen and the student would engage in "deviate sexual activity," including sexual contact in her office or office bathroom at the school, the affidavit states.

Queen's ex-husband said he had witnessed the student and Queen in bed together on multiple occasions. A former colleague had also witnessed the two together at a home owned by the former colleague. According to the affidavit, the former colleague told police they observed "disturbing behavior" by Queen. The student's parents corroborated multiple details.

School Releases Statement, Queen Placed on Administrative Leave

She is listed on the school's website as a physical activity teacher for grades three through five. She is on administrative leave, according to the Gentry Public Schools Superintendent Terrie DePaola.

"Thank you for your concern regarding an incident with a teacher. We understand and are also concerned," the school said in a statement. "At this time, we have no information regarding the incident(s) leading to the charges made. We are aware of no allegations that would impact our current students and families."

Queen has declined to give a statement to police. She is facing a charge of felony second-degree sexual assault. She is being held at Benton County Jail without bond.