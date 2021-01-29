Social media is abuzz with the name Ella Emhoff lately and everyone is wondering who this beautiful young lady is. Well, Ella Emhoff is none other than the new Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter. Ella has been making headlines ever since Kamala Harris took oath as the new VP of the United States alongside Joe Biden.

Ella Emhoff, who is known for her modelling assignments, has landed a contract with IMG, according to reports in the New York Times.

Last week, Ella went viral on Twitter for her stunning attention-getting outfit on social media after being spotted at the inauguration ceremony of her stepmother Kamala Harris. Ella wore an embellished Miu Miu coat and custom burgundy Batsheva dress, which turned heads on January 20.

It seems winning the election has brought in many opportunities for the Vice President Kamala Harris' family. After becoming second-daughter, Ella is now ready to join the modeling industry. On Thursday, IMG took to Twitter to announce: "NOW REPRESENTING: #EllaEmhoff!"

The international agency has represented some of the most famous modeling superstars like the Hadid sisters - Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr and Gisele Bündchen among a few. "Ella communicates this moment in time," IMG Models president Ivan Bart revealed to the New York Times. He further said that there's a cheekiness and a joy that Ella Emhoff exudes.

Ella Emhoff's Relationship Status

Ella Emhoff, who was born on October 10, 1999, is currently single. The US Presidential inauguration's breakout fashionista doesn't speak of her relationship much on social media. She likes to keep it private and thus there's not much information available about her dating life.

Ella's Family and Academic Background

Ella is a design student. Her mother is Kristen Emhoff. Reportedly, Ella did her internship in fashion and design as a Fabricator for the Hass Brothers from June 2018 to August 2019. Apart from designing, the new fashion star has featured in a 2014 music video of Bo Burnham titled 'Repeat Stuff'.

Ella's modeling gig announcement comes just two days after Amanda Gorman signed a contract with the agency. Amanda, 22, a Youth Poet Laureate has become the youngest poet to ever perform at an inauguration. She gained instant fame with her poem "The Hill We Climb" on the inauguration ceremony held for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Read more