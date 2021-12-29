Frozen Virus in Siberia to Cause Another Pandemic? Unfriendly Alien Invasions, Floods, Famines Baba Vanga's Prediction for 2022

Blind mystic Baba Vanga has predicted the outbreak of another pandemic resulting from frozen virus in Siberia, which will be unleashed as a result of climate change. The outbreak of another pandemic is among several concerning predictions made by Baba for year 2022.

Known as Nostradamus of the Balkans, the Blind mystic, who died in 1996, had predicted the rise of Islamic State, Brexit and 9/11 attacks in New York. Despite her passing away at the age of 85 years, she left behind several predictions for the future.

More Trouble for the World in 2022?

The mystic, whose real name was whose real name is Vangelia Gushterova, went blind at the age of 12 years. The Mirror reported that Baba Vanga predicted that a lethal virus, which was previously frozen in Siberia, will be released in 2022. The prediction becomes even more concerning as scientists spotted alarming cracks in a huge glacier in Antarctica in December. Further, 89 people died in South Sudan due to a mysterious illness in December.

The psychic, who had earlier predicted the 2004 Tsunami, also predicted massive floods hitting multiple Asian and Australian countries, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

The outlet reported that it was also predicted that virtual reality will take over in 2022 with people spending more time than ever in front of screens. The other predictions for the upcoming year includes an alien invasion and unfriendly contact, famine in India resulting from high temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees and locust attack on crops.

Which Predictions of Baba Vanga Have Come True?

For the current year, Baba Vanga had predicted a cure for cancer, an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and a "dragon seizing humanity", which many believed could be in relation to China gaining power.

The Metro reported that the blind mystic has left predictions for every year up to 5079. It was in 1989, that the the mystic said: "American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds... and innocent blood will be gushing." Many believed it was a prediction of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York in 2001, after two planes hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. She had also claimed that Europe would 'cease to exist' by 2017.

Baba Vanga had also predicted the election of Barack Obama saying that the 44th US president would be black and would be the country's last president.