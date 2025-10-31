Who is Kristyne Schaaf-Olson? Arizona Judge Resigns After Video Allegedly Shows Her Urinating in Public

An Arizona judge has tendered her resignation just two days after she was reportedly caught urinating in public, with the incident captured on police body-camera video.

Citing the Prescott Police Department, AZFamily said an officer found Judge Kristyne Schaaf-Olson with her pants down as she relieved herself and vomited.

"What are you doing?" the officer is heard asking Schaaf-Olson in the footage. "This is disgusting," he adds.

The media outlet said the awkward encounter took place on October 4 around 1 a.m. after witnesses alerted authorities about the woman. In the video, Schaaf-Olson tells the officer she is waiting for an Uber. She appears to be slurring her words while telling the officer her name.

"OK, this is unacceptable," the officer says, before asking Schaaf-Olson for identification.

She then tells the officer her husband has her license before pointing in his direction. "He walked that way," she says, with the officer asking her to spell her name.

Her husband eventually approaches, with the officer informing him he saw her urinating, as well as exposing herself and puking.

"Nope, that wasn't her," he retorts.

The husband then refuses the officer's repeated orders to step away from Schaaf-Olson and wait by a nearby cab. That's when there's a brief struggle as other responding officers handcuff him.

"Fine, put me in handcuffs. Just let me breathe," he says before police escort him to a patrol car.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Days after the reported incident, Schaaf-Olson submitted her resignation and stepped down from her role as Judge Pro Tempore of the Yavapai County Superior Court.

My resignation comes after careful consideration of current physical, medical, and family circumstances," Schaaf-Olson said, according to a news release. "The Yavapai community deserves and has judges who are steadfast in their commitment to serving Yavapai County, considering current events in my life, I believe it would be difficult to honor this commitment. I have therefore decided to resign. It has been a pleasure serving the Yavapai community."

Kristyne Schaaf-Olson is a former judge pro tempore of the Yavapai County Superior Court in Arizona, appointed to Division Pro Tem A in October of 2023, Her tenure as a judge followed over a decade of legal practice and a stint as a law firm partner.