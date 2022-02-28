Who is Kristina Rihanoff? Russian Dancer Slammed For 'Insensitive' Tweets Appearing to Back Putin Amid Ukraine War

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff has left fans fuming after she expressed she doesn't give a sh*t about the Ukraine war. In a series of insensitive tweets, the dancer, who appeared to be backing Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, retweeted a cartoon depicting caricatures of US president Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and Justin Trudeau.

The meme shows the three leaders with blood on their hands. Johnson was holding a glass of wine, referencing the party scandal that came to light at the end of 2021, Trudeau's face wasl all black and Biden was drawn pointing, with the words 'Russian man bad' written in a speech bubble, according to The Mirror.

Rihanoff retweeted the cartoon along with a caption that read, "Don't even have to say anything - pure genius." Later she got involved with a social media rant, fuming that she is least bothered about Russia's attack on Ukraine - which has already claimed over 300 lives of Ukranians but cares more about her own business.

"I do want to focus on what sort of punishment @BorisJohnson will have for destroying my family run business and 1000 of others," she wrote.

"Many of my friends LOST businesses bcs of gov lockdowns. Don't give a sh** about the war but I do about the debt bcs of NO TRADING for 2yrs." In one of her Twitter posts, Rihanoff lashed out at a Ukrainian journalist, who posted about her mother fleeing the country.

"Why don't you report about everyone who was abused in Ukraine by extreme nationalists for 8 yrs prohibiting families to speak Russian language, terrorising peaceful Russian families which I know many who live in Ukraine," she wrote.

Who is Kristina Rihanoff?

Kristina Rihanoff is a professional dancer from Russia. She was a world finalist professional ballroom dancer, choreographer, instructor, and an author with a degree in Tourism and Hospitality. The Russian dancer featured in Strictly's 6th Series, dancing with John Sergeant. They made several headlines at the time, until they departed from the show in the ninth week.

Rihanoff was born in Siberia and started [performing at a young age. She entered her first dance competition when she was just 7-years-old following which she took part in scores of competitions only to become a renowned dancing champ in Russia, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, Russian-born dancer, 44, has given clarification to her comments on Ukraine following the backlash.

