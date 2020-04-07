British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been put in the intensive care after his condition deteriorated due to complications arising from COVID 19 - the disease caused by Coronavirus.

The Office of the UK PM in a statement announced that his condition has worsened.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas' hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," the statement said.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

The statement added that Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Domenic Raab, the first secretary of state, "to deputize for him when necessary."

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "My thoughts tonight are with Boris Johnson" and his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds. "I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger."

Russian media: Boris Johnson on ventilator

Boris Johnson was admitted to a London hospital on Sunday, following which a report in a Russian news source claimed that his condition had deteriorated and will be put on a ventilator.

The report published in the RIA Novosti an unnamed British source from the health department claimed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be put on a ventilator.

"He will be given artificial ventilation of his lungs," the unnamed source told RIA Novosti.

The UK PM's office had severely criticized the report as disinformation campaigned by Russia. "That is disinformation," Johnson's spokesman had said earlier on Monday reported Business Insider.

"Our specialist government units have seen a rise in false reports since the coronavirus outbreak started. It's vital that any [such] information is knocked down quickly," the spokesman had said.

Boris Johnson had announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and will continue to work from quarantine.

The British PM after his hospitalization posted a tweet after his hospitalization on Sunday: " I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."