Who is Korbein Shultz? 24-Year-old US intelligence analyst arrested for selling military secrets to China

An Army soldier named Sgt Korbein Schultz has been arrested on Thursday on accusations of selling sensitive information related to US military capabilities, as stated by officials from the Justice Department.

Who is Schultz?

Sgt Korbein Schultz, a 24-year-old intelligence analyst with a top-secret security clearance, has been accused in a six-count indictment. These charges include conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a public official.

According to the indictment, Schultz is said to have conspired with someone known as "Conspirator A" to disclose various documents, photographs, and other national defense materials since June 2022. Schultz, recruited for his security clearance and role in gathering sensitive US military information, received payments totaling $42,000.

Schultz provided information related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, hypersonic equipment, studies on future developments of US military forces, and military drills and operations in major countries like China.

Financial Incentives and Recruitment:

Schultz initially received $200 for providing documents detailing lessons from Russia's war with Ukraine. This led to a "long-term partnership" proposal from Conspirator A, described as a foreign national residing in Hong Kong. Schultz was urged to provide "internal only" material for higher payments. The indictment also mentions discussions about recruiting another member of the US military to join their conspiracy.

Official Statements:

Henry C. Leventis, US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, emphasized the importance of enforcing laws protecting national defense information, stating that illegal dissemination of such information poses risks to the country, its citizens, military members, and allies.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Ruth Castro confirmed that Schultz has been in the Army since November 2018 and hails from Wills Point, Texas.

The arrest of Sgt Korbein Schultz highlights the need to safeguard sensitive military information and the efforts of law enforcement to prevent unauthorized disclosures that could compromise national security.