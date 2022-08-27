Kimmikka: Twitch User Livestreams Her Raunchy Sex Session While Continuing Her Chat With Viewers (WATCH)

A Twitch user livestreamed her sex session on the video service platform on Wednesday. Kimmikka was live on Twitch while enjoying her raunchy sex session with her partner. The user was even replying to her viewers while having sex live on camera.

Kimmikka's profile has now been banned by Twitch due to her X-rated livestream as a pop-up on her profile appears to suggest that her account is down.

Kimmikka's Moment Became Jerky

She started to act strange and her movements became jerky on August 24 when she was replying to her viewers during the livestream.

Camera Showed An Angle of The Window's Reflection

During Kimmikka's stream, they were drinking alcohol and perched up against the desk with the camera facing most of her face. However, unbeknownst to the streamer, the camera showed an angle of the window's reflection, displaying Kimmikka and their partner rearing up behind her, according to Ginx TV.

Twitch has not commented on the incident. However, it's believed that the ban against Kimmikka's account will be lifted in the next seven days.

Footage Was Shared on The LivestreamFail Subreddit

The footage was shared on the LivestreamFail subreddit, where thousands of users viewed it before it was taken down. Reports have also suggested that the streamer claimed that it was a "drunken accident' and she ended it quickly.

Streamer Claimed That It Was A "Drunken Incident'

In the stream, the woman is indeed seen to be sipping on what appears to be an alcoholic beverage.

"The streamer who had sex on stream verbally stated she only got a 7 day ban from Twitch," according to reporter Jake Lucky. However, the reporter theorized that her ban could actually be longerâ€”or permanentâ€”since she didn't provide screenshots or emails to prove she only took a seven-day rap, according to Daily Star.

Read more