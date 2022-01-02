Who Killed Tyger Booty? American IG Model Found Dead in Ghana; Two Suspects Arrested

American Instagram model, Julie Diane Williams, who goes by the name 'Tyger Booty' on socials, was found dead in a hotel in Ghana. She was quarantined at a different hotel after testing positive for COVID. Her body was found at the Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe in Accra on December 14, 2021.

According to police, Julie tested positive for the virus upon her arrival in Ghana on December 3 and was self-isolating at the Ave Maria Hotel in South Legon. She, however, was picked by several friends from the hotel on December 6, days before her quarantine was supposed to be over, and taken to Zoko Lounge at Airport residential area. After having lunch there, Julie went to the Rayporsh Hotel.

According to MyNewsGh.com, Julie checked out of the Rayporsh Hotel to travel to Nigeria but came back to the hotel because due to some problems with her visa. The hotel staffers found her unconscious in her room on December 14 and immediately informed the Ghana Police Service. Julie was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

'We don't trust Ghana health authorities'

The authorities later released a statement regarding Julie's death and noted that an investigation was being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death. The model's family wants the autopsy of her body to be conducted in the US. "We don't trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job so we want the autopsy done in the United States," a family spokesperson said.

Who was Tyger Booty?

Tyger Booty aka Julie Diane Williams hailed from Atlanta, Georgia, and was believed to be the mother of one child. The age and identity of the kid was not immediately known. It was also not clear who is the father of the kid. Tyger Booty was famous on Instagram for her explicit photos, wherein she showed off a tiger tattoo across her hips. Her Instagram account boasts 601K followers.

According to USdayNEWS, Julie Flew to Ghana at the expense of a Ghanian billionaire for a rumored holiday party. The identity of the billionaire, however, is not known at the moment.

Two suspects arrested

According to the latest developments in the case, on December 31, two local suspects have been arrested in Ghana in connection with Julie's death. The nature of their crime, however, is not clear at the moment. No further details were available at the moment.