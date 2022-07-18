Who Killed Greenwood Mall Shooter? Young Bartholomew County Bystander Shot Attacker After 3 People Were Killed at Indianapolis Mall

Police have identified the man who killed the attacker at Greenwood Park Mall. The attacker, who killed 3 in the Indianapolis mall, was shot and killed by a 22-year-old bystander, according to police.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison revealed that if the attacker was not killed he could have inflicted more casualties. The attacker was heavily armed and had a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition, according to Ison.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said.

Ison termed the bystander the hero of the day as he saved the lives of many.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," he said.

Revealing detail about the bystander, Ison said that the "good Samaritan" who shot the man with the rifle was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County, according to IndyStar.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the mall was about to close at 6 pm. Initial emergency calls were received around 6:05 pm.

A bomb squad also rushed to the scene as an unattended backpack was left in the food court's bathroom. However, later officials clarified that nothing suspicious was found in the backpack.

The probe into the incident is still underway and the FBI, ATF, and Department of Homeland Security are helping the investigation.

More to follow

Read more