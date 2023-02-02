Who Killed Eunice Dwumfour? New Jersey Councilwoman Shot Dead Inside Her Car Near Her Sayreville Home

New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour has been found shot and killed outside her home on Wednesday night, according to reports. Dwumfour, 30, was found dead inside her car after police responded to a complaint of gunfire near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville, New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Police have launched an investigation but are yet to identify a suspect or motive behind the gruesome murder of Dwumfour. Neither police nor prosecutors identified the victim yet. However, multiple local political sources confirmed the victim as Dwumfour, who was a member of the borough's council.

Tragic Death

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, a 911 call was received just before 7:30 pm for shots fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville on Wednesday. A woman was found in her automobile with several gunshot wounds when police arrived. She was later identified as Dwumfour.

Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman for the Borough of Sayreville since 2021, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a joint statement from Sayreville police Chief Daniel Plumwacker and Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Dwumfour's death is reportedly being looked into by authorities as a homicide. Police have launched an investigation and are looking for a suspect and motive behind the murder. As of early Thursday morning, no one has been arrested.

Republican Dwumfour won the seat in the November 2021 election. She was not up for reelection until 2024.

Mystery Deepens

Sayreville's Human Relations Commission member Mahesh Chitnis also described the victim as Dwumfour a fellow commission member and borough councilwoman. Chitnis wrote on his Facebook page that Dwumfour was shot 300 feet from his home as she was returning from work.

She also said that she was "still processing the news." "I am shocked, scared and heartbroken," she said of the fatal shooting just 300 feet from her own home.

"She was a woman full of life. When she missed HRC meeting she used to ask me to put her on speaker phone so that she could participate," he wrote. "When a fellow commissioner messaged me, I couldn't believe that this can happen in my town."

Journalist Charlie Kratovil reported that Dwumfour's vehicle, a white SUV, crashed after she was shot. He said Dwumfour appeared to have been targeted.

Dwumfour worked as a part-time EMT for Fire Congress Fellowship inc. and was a certified business analyst and scrum professional. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also held the position of Director of Churches for the Nigeria-based Champions Royal Assembly. She was also a member of Sayreville's Human Relations Commission.