Who Is Jumaane Williams? Public Advocate Known for His Frequent Criticism of the Police Will be NYC's New Mayor if Eric Adams Steps Down

If Eric Adams, who is facing a federal indictment, were to resign as mayor of New York City, the next in line would be Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a progressive Democrat known for his frequent criticism of the police and an unsuccessful run for governor.

Williams, a self-described activist-politician, has been serving as public advocate since 2019 and has held elected positions since 2010, starting as a City Council member. The 48-year-old Brooklyn native, who lives on an Army base, has championed several liberal causes throughout his nearly 15-year career in public office. However, it all depends on what happens to Adams as the Fed officials search Gracie Mansion.

Championing Liberal Causes

Williams has his own fan following. Most recently, he supported a City Council bill that mandates police officers to complete detailed forms for routine interactions, such as helping a tourist with directions or questioning witnesses while aiding an ill train passenger.

During the heated Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Williams fueled anti-police sentiment and accused then-Mayor Bill de Blasio of using his biracial family for political protection.

He also advocated for ending solitary confinement in city jails, despite opposition from correctional officers working in those facilities.

Williams courted controversy in 2021 when it was revealed that he lives on a U.S. military base with 24-hour security, while simultaneously pushing for cuts to the NYPD budget.

Last year, he came under criticism again for allowing his staff to continue working remotely after Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted. Williams defended the decision, explaining that his office follows a hybrid schedule.

Two moderate Democratic council members introduced legislation to abolish the public advocate's office, arguing it was a misuse of taxpayer money, but the effort did not advance.

Highly Educated Despite Having Challenges

Despite facing challenges from Tourette's syndrome and ADHD, Williams earned a Master's degree from Brooklyn College, according to his public advocate website.

Williams ran in the Democratic primaries for governor in 2022 and lieutenant governor in 2018 but came up short in both races.

He was re-elected as public advocate in 2021 with nearly 76% of the vote.

The public advocate office, created in 1993, is a government watchdog, helping citizens with municipal complaints and inquiries. If Adams were to step down, Williams would temporarily take over as mayor until a special election is held 80 days after the transition.

Adams was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday night as part of a federal investigation. Following the historic indictment—the first for a sitting mayor—Adams claimed the federal government was targeting him for speaking out about the city's migrant crisis.