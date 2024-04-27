Who is Khymani James? Columbia University Bans Anti- Israeli Protest Leader from Campus After Derogatory Remark ' Zionists Don't Deserve to Live' and should be Murdered

Columbia University took action on Friday by banning a student protest leader Khymani James from campus after a video surfaced on Thursday showing the student making inflammatory remarks against Zionists.

James, the student in question, has been barred from campus, according to a university spokesperson. Further details surrounding the ban were not disclosed by the university.

In response to ongoing protests, Columbia officials released a statement Friday night condemning recent "vile videos" and affirming a zero-tolerance policy towards hate speech targeting any group, including Jewish individuals.

James, identified as a junior and member of the Columbia University Apartheid Divest group (CUAD), has recently been in the spotlight due to inflammatory remarks made during an anti-Israel protest. In a viral video, James was heard repeatedly stating that Zionists "don't deserve to live" and should be murdered. The comments sparked outrage and led to James being banned from campus by Columbia University.

The emergence of this video coincides with nationwide demonstrations and encampments in solidarity with Palestine following the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Discussions between protesters and university administrators regarding the dismantling of the encampment at Columbia, which began on April 17, are ongoing.

In response to the backlash, James issued a statement expressing regret for the remarks, stating they were wrong. James clarified that the comments were made before their involvement with CUAD and the Gaza Solidarity Encampment and emphasized that these comments do not align with CUAD's community guidelines.

Zionism, according to the Anti-Defamation League, refers to the movement advocating for Jewish self-determination in Israel and does not necessarily represent all Jewish individuals.

The university's swift action underscores its commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the campus community, while also acknowledging the ongoing tensions surrounding issues of free speech, activism, and diversity.