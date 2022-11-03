Who is Khloie Torres? Chilling 911 Call Reveals 10-year-old Begging For help During Uvalde School Shooting; 'Please Send Help.. I Don't Want to Die'

An emergency call from a 10-year-old student describing the dead bodies around her during the Uvalde school mass shooting has revealed chilling details. The 911 call was made by fourth grader Khloie Torres, who was 10 years old during the mass shooting Robb Elementary school, in May.

The mass shooting, considered to be the deadliest ever in Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Child Told Dispatcher Her Teacher Was Dead

The audio obtained by CNN reveals Torres, in the midst of the attack, begging the cops to "please hurry" as she didn't want to die. Torres was heard whispering "there's been a school shooting."

"I'm in classroom ... 112," she tells the dispatcher at 12:10 p.m., after whispering with another classmate as the injured could be heard crying out in the background. "Please hurry. There is a lot of dead bodies ... Please send help!" she could be heard begging in at least three 911 calls while trapped.

"Please get help. I don't wanna die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God," she is heard pleading as injured and scared classmates are heard crying in the background.

The dispatcher then asks Khloie to tell her classmates to stay quiet, and she does her best. "I'm telling everybody to be quiet, and now, nobody is listening to me. I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl. Send help. Some of my teachers are still alive, but they're shot," the girl said.

Child Made Three 911 Calls

It was also reported that during the mass shooting, Torres made three separate 911 calls, after the help failed to arrive. At one point, she is heard asking the dispatcher, "You want me to open the door now?"

Speaking to the outlet, Torres's dad, former Marine Ruben Torres said, "That day, the things that she did were absolutely incredible."

"None of them had courage that day," he said about the cops who kept on waiting for nearly 40 minutes before storming the building.

"All the kids didn't have backup in there. Nobody had armor in there. They went through a lot, and they had absolutely no help from police," Jamie Torres, the 10-year-old's mother said.