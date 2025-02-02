Who is Khaby Lame? World's Most Followed TikTok Star with 162 Million Followers Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Khaby Lame, the 24-year-old TikTok sensation from Senegal, has been named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The announcement was made on Friday, with Lame addressing his followers in his homeland.

World's most popular TikTok star, Lame, who boasts over 162 million followers on app, became famous for his silent yet captivating reaction videos. His popularity grew during the pandemic, especially after he lost his job at a factory. This setback gave him more time to create content and share it with his global audience.

In his new role as a UNICEF ambassador, Lame is excited about the opportunity to "see the world and its problems." He shared his hopes of helping to address some of these issues, particularly those affecting children. Lame expressed his deep honor in joining an organization that prioritizes children's rights every day.

"It's a true honor to be appointed as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador," Lame said. "I know from my own experience that all children can succeed when given the opportunity. As a child, I feared poverty, struggled in school, and lost my job during the pandemic. But I also found my passion and my calling in life."

Lame's story resonates with many, especially the youth in Senegal. The country is known for its high rate of migration to Europe, with many young people attempting dangerous journeys across the Atlantic in overcrowded boats. With more than 60% of the population under 25 and 90% working in informal jobs, the youth often feel there are few opportunities at home.

Lame's message to young Senegalese is one of hope and determination. "Dream big," he urged. "Even if others say you can't do it, try your best to achieve your dreams."

Lame's journey is a remarkable one. He moved to Italy with his working-class parents when he was just two years old. Though his family was originally from Senegal, Lame wasn't granted Italian citizenship until he turned 20. Despite his Italian citizenship, Lame feels deeply connected to his Senegalese roots.

"I've been in Italy for 20 years, since I was only two," Lame told The Associated Press in Dakar. "My blood is from Senegal, but I feel Senegalese and Italian at the same time."

Lame's appointment as a UNICEF ambassador marks a significant milestone in his career, one that extends beyond social media to making a real-world impact. With his large platform, Lame hopes to continue inspiring others to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles. His journey from factory worker to global influencer is a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of giving back to those in need.