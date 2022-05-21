Who is Kevin Troy Williamson? Florida Man Who Attacked Black Woman at Gas Station In 'Racist Rampage' Arrested, Charged with Battery [VIDEO]

A "racist" man who was caught on tape assaulting a black woman at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, has been arrested.

The attack that happened on Monday at a BP gas station was recorded from store surveillance cameras and shared by the 23-year-old victim, Rayme McCoy, on social media.

Man Used 'Racist' Language, Assaulted McCoy After She Asked Him to Back Up

McCoy said she walked into the gas station near her home and was followed by an older white man who was already involved in an argument with someone outside.

McCoy said the man was on a "racist rampage" talking about their kind" and how they need to "go back. At one point, the man walked toward the counter where McCoy was standing and she asked him to back up and give her some space. That's when the man said he had a gun in his car, McCoy said.

"So at that point, I felt threatened," McCoy told News4Jax.. "He put his beers on the counter in front of my stuff and I slid them over and at that point, that's when he started punching me in the face."

Video shows the man with a moustache and a green shirt punching McCoy in the face repeatedly before walking out of the store. "I was literally shocked," she said. "After the first hit, you can see my mouth drop. After actually seeing the video it's just shocking to see there was other people there and nobody did anything."

McCoy said she felt dizzy after the attack and was left with cuts and bruises on her face so she went to a local hospital to get checked out. She shared images of the injuries in her Instagram post.

Suspect Arrested, Charged with Battery

McCoy said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded and the clerk gave an officer the man's license plate number. A police report was filed for the incident with the alleged crime listed as battery. The man was later identified as 59-year-old Kevin Troy Williamson.

Williamson was arrested on Friday and charged with battery. His bond has been set at $20,003. This is not the first time he has been arrested. Williamson is a registered sex offender and the victim of his abuse was a minor, according to records. It is not yet known whether Williamson will be charged with a hate crime. His next court date has been scheduled for Saturday, May 21.