Who is Kendra Shaffer? Mississippi Corrections Officer Arrested, Fired After Video Shows Her Abducting, Killing Beloved Local Rooster

The Jones County Sheriff's Department (JCSD) has terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after she was caught on video abducting a beloved local rooster before dumping his dead body.

Investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in the kidnapping of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased in Biloxi, Mississippi.

On Tuesday, April 26, Christina Jackson, shop manager at Twisted Anchor Tattoo & Gallery, posted a photo of the beloved animal on, asking if anyone had seen Carl, also known as Carl 2.0.

"Has anyone seen Carl J?," she asked. "Haven't seen him today, and his water dish is still full so he hasn't stopped by without me knowing either."

On Wednesday, April 27, Jackson shared surveillance video footage that showed a woman wearing white and a group of men taking Carl. She also posted an update that Carl had been found dead, seeking the public's help in identifying those involved along with a second and a second video that apparently shows the dumping of his body.

Shaffer Charged with Animal Cruelty

On Thursday, April 28, Shaffer was interviewed by the Ocean Springs Police Department and was issued a post-arrest citation on an animal cruelty charge. As part of the arrest citation, Shaffer was not put into custody, but was given a date for her initial court appearance, which will be 4 p.m. May 4 at Ocean Springs Municipal Court.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin also announced Shaffer's firing in the wake of the incident. "We expect those individuals employed by the Jones County Sheriff's Department to perform their duties and live their lives in a professional honorable manner," Berlin said. "The criminal charges against Ms. Shaffer by the Ocean Spring Police Department are serious and we do not tolerate or condone this behavior. Her employment termination is immediate."