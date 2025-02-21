Who Is Kendal Swanson? Unverified Claims Link Her to Delta Airlines Crash in Toronto

A Delta Airlines flight crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping upside down on the runway. Miraculously, all 80 passengers and crew members survived. However, the incident has sparked heated speculation online, with one name dominating discussions—Kendal Swanson. Some claim she was responsible for the crash, while others argue she is being unfairly blamed.

Was Kendal Swanson the Pilot in Command?

Social media posts suggest that Swanson was flying the aircraft during the landing. However, Delta Airlines has not confirmed whether she was the captain or co-pilot. A widely shared screenshot, allegedly from flight records, lists "James" as the pilot in command (PIC) and "Kendal" as the first officer (FO). If this information is accurate, the ultimate responsibility for the landing would fall on James, not Swanson.

Despite this, many viral posts claim Swanson was the primary cause of the accident. Some argue she lacked the experience needed for handling a commercial jet in snowy conditions. One post states that she was an instructor for small propeller aircraft just a year ago and had only recently obtained her commercial pilot's license. These claims remain unverified.

Social Media Debate and Gender Speculations

Speculation has also spread about Delta's decision to withhold the pilots' identities. Some believe this is to protect its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring policies. Unverified posts claim the entire flight crew was female, fueling a gender debate. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the pilots' genders.

One viral post accused Swanson of lacking the skills to land the aircraft safely. Others pushed back, pointing out that if James was the captain, then Swanson should not be blamed. Many users questioned why Delta had not released an official crew list to clear up the rumors.

Delta's Response to the Controversy

Delta Airlines has responded to the growing controversy by stating that the pilots involved were highly experienced. However, they did not provide details about their backgrounds or training history. The airline also announced a $30,000 compensation package for each passenger. Some have speculated that this payout is an attempt to avoid lawsuits, but Delta confirmed that accepting the money does not prevent passengers from taking legal action.

What Comes Next?

Aviation experts warn against jumping to conclusions, emphasizing that multiple factors could have contributed to the crash. Weather conditions, mechanical issues, or operational errors could all play a role. Investigators are currently reviewing the incident, and an official report is expected in the coming weeks.

While social media continues to speculate, authorities urge the public to wait for the final investigation results before placing blame. Until then, the truth about who was responsible remains unclear.