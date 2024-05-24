Who Is Kelli Johnson? Prominent Texas Judge Missing for Nearly a Month

Harris County Judge Kelli Johnson, a distinguished figure in Houston's judicial system, has been absent from the courtroom for almost a month.

Judge Kelli Johnson, one of the longest-serving jurists in Harris County, has not been seen at the 178th District Courthouse since May 1. Known for her extensive contributions to the legal field, Johnson's unexpected disappearance has raised significant concerns. A court spokesperson disclosed only that she is out for personal reasons. However, courthouse staff have voiced alarm over her erratic behavior, with one staff member telling ABC13, "She's a danger to herself and to the community."

Shortly before her disappearance, Johnson presided over the trial of Brian Coulter, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend's eight-year-old son. She described the case as one of the most horrific she had ever encountered. Johnson also handled the high-profile case of AJ Armstrong, who was convicted of killing his parents in 2016 after two mistrials.

A police report from May 4 mentioned Johnson's involvement in an incident near her home, described as a "disturbance/CIT," indicating a crisis intervention. The specifics of the incident remain unclear.

Judge Johnson is a notable trailblazer in Harris County. She is the first openly gay female judge elected in the county and has served both as a judge and a former Assistant District Attorney. Her website highlights her dedication to addressing racial and ethnic disparities within the justice system. Since taking office in 2017, Johnson has overseen a wide range of cases, from minor felonies to capital murder.

Johnson's absence has led to the appointment of retired Judge Jim Wallace to manage some of her cases and hearings. Wallace began presiding over trials in her stead last week.

Judge Johnson is married and has two sons. Her commitment to justice and equality is evident in her career and personal statements. Her unexplained disappearance has left the community and her colleagues searching for answers.