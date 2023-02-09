Who is Judy Kline? Hammer Wielding Racist Woman Caught on Ring Doorbell Camera; Tells Mexican Family 'You Don't Belong On American Property'

Judy Kline, a 54-year-old woman, was caught on camera harassing a family of Mexican descent at their home by breaking into their house wielding a hammer. Kline was finally charged on Wednesday, over a year after she began harassing the family.

Kline Entered the Family's Home by Breaking the Glass

Ksdk reported that the victim, 22-year-old Fatima Suarez said that she along with her parents and two sisters live in south St Louis. Claiming that the harassment started from January, last year, Suarez said that the first incident occurred on January 7 when her then four-year-old sister spotted a woman in their backyard and informed their father.

Revealing that the woman broke the glass door on her parents' basement door and then got inside their home, the 22-year-old said, "My dad started hearing the windows breaking and the dryer breaking.

"The woman then banged on her family's dryer with a hammer. He opened the door, and she was starting to walk upstairs with the hammer, so he quickly locked the door and that's when she proceeded to the front door," Suarez said. Kline's racial outburst was caught on family's Ring doorbell camera. "In one of the incidents she screamed to my parents, 'You don't belong on American property,'" Suarez said.

Charged, But Not Arrested Yet

Suspecting that Kline does not stay in the neighborhood, Suarez said that she has seen her waiting for a bus. "We don't know her from anywhere. She just randomly just started going to the house. I don't know why. I think she's racist and I do not think she lives in their neighborhood because we saw her waiting on a bus. I feel like it's a hate crime," she went on to add.

"She's stolen my parents' mail. She's sat outside their home for hours. One time we approached her, and she said she was going to kill my family. Police just keep her for like 72 hours the most and then let her go. I think it needs to be taken more seriously," said the 22-year-old who identifies herself of Mexican descent.

STL Today reported that the 54-yearold woman has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Even though the arrest warrant has been issued Kline has not been arrested yet.