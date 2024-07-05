Who Is Keir Starmer? Britain's Next Prime Minister Promises to Deliver as He Leads Labour Party to Historic Victory in UK after 14 Years

An elated Keir Starmer said "we did it" on Friday after Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the election and apologized to the Tories. Keir celebrated his win at a rally in central London after the party officially secured the 325 seats required to control the Commons.

Embracing his wife Victoria to mark his win, he said that the British people had "voted to turn the page" on 14 years of Conservative governance and addressed his critics by saying there was "nothing inevitable" about the outcome. This came just moments after a dejected PM acknowledged Keir's win while nervously securing his own win in the extremely safe Richmond & Northallerton constituency.

Defeat for Sunak

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn... and I take responsibility for the loss," Sunak said.

"To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry."

The overwhelming victory was largely due to the transformations Starmer implemented within the Labour Party, shifting away from the approach of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer, who was elected as an MP in 2015, sought the Labour leadership in 2020 after Corbyn, a left-wing figure, stepped down following the party's defeat in the 2019 election.

Starmer's leadership marked a significant departure from Corbyn's policies and style, focusing on reshaping the party's identity and broadening its appeal. His efforts to modernize and center the party resonated with voters, culminating in a landslide win that demonstrated widespread support for his vision.

Under Starmer's guidance, the Labour Party not only regained lost ground but also secured a decisive majority in the Commons.

This victory underscored the public's desire for change and their confidence in Starmer's ability to lead the country in a new direction. The election results highlighted the effectiveness of Starmer's strategy to revitalize the party and present a compelling alternative to the Conservative rule of the past 14 years.

New Face, New Beginning

Starmer, 61, a human rights lawyer, once advocated for the abolition of the British monarchy, later accepted a knighthood from Charles, then Prince of Wales. He was also speculated to be the inspiration for a brooding heartthrob character in the 1990s Bridget Jones movies. More recently, he publicly supported Black Lives Matter by taking a knee.

Starmer's win marks the first time a Labour leader has won a UK general election in nearly two decades, following Tony Blair's win in 2005. Throughout the past century, Labour has spent more time in opposition than in government.

However, after 14 years of Conservative Party governance, which included turbulent periods such as Brexit, Boris Johnson's leadership, and economic challenges under his successor Liz Truss, Starmer capitalized on what many saw as the ruling party's mishandling of key issues.

Starmer pledges to bring efficiency back to governance, nationalize certain railways and utilities, increase the minimum wage, levy taxes on private school fees, enhance the public healthcare system, and provide free breakfasts in public primary schools.

His election signals a divergent path for Britain compared to Europe, where concerns about the growth of far-right movements, notably in France, are prevalent.