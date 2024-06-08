Euro 2024: Full Schedule, Groups, Venues, Timings and How and Where to Watch

Euro 2024 will be the 17th UEFA European Championship, a football tournament held every four years by UEFA. Germany will host the event, which will run from June 14 to July 14. The tournament will feature 24 teams, with Georgia making its debut in the European championship finals. Italy are the defending champions.

This will be the third time the European Championship is held in Germany and the second time in reunified Germany. West Germany hosted the 1988 edition, and Munich hosted four matches of the multi-national Euro 2020. The tournament will resume its usual four-year cycle after the 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

VENUES AND GROUPS

The venues for the tournament are Olympiastadion Berlin, Fußball Arena München, Westfalenstadion, Stuttgart Arena, Arena AufSchalke, Frankfurt Arena, Volksparkstadion, Düsseldorf Arena, Cologne Stadium, and Leipzig Stadium.

The 24 participating teams are divided into six groups.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

SCHEDULE AND TIME

June 15, 2024: Germany vs Scotland – 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 15, 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland – 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 15, 2024: Spain vs Croatia – 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 16, 2024: Italy vs Albania - – 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 16, 2024: Poland vs Netherlands - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 16, 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 17, 2024: Serbia vs England - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 17, 2024: Romania vs Ukraine - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 17, 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 18, 2024: Austria vs France - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 18, 2024: Turkey vs Georgia - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 19, 2024: Portugal vs Czechia - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 19, 2024: Croatia vs Albania - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 19, 2024: Germany vs Hungary - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 20, 2024: Scotland vs Switzerland - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 20, 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 20, 2024: Denmark vs England - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 21, 2024: Spain vs Italy - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 21, 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 21, 2024: Poland vs Austria - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 22, 2024: Netherlands vs France - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 22, 2024: Georgia vs Czechia - 2 PM (BST), 9 AM (ET), 6.30 PM (IST)

June 22, 2024: Turkey vs Portugal - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 23, 2024: Belgium vs Romania - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 24, 2024: Switzerland vs Germany - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 24, 2024: Scotland vs Hungary - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 25, 2024: Albania vs Spain - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 25, 2024: Croatia vs Italy - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 25, 2024: France vs Poland - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 25, 2024: Netherlands vs Austria - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 26, 2024: Denmark vs Serbia - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 26, 2024: England vs Slovenia - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 26, 2024: Slovakia vs Romania - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 26, 2024: Ukraine vs Belgium - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 27, 2024: Georgia vs Portugal - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 27, 2024: Czechia vs Turkey - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

ROUND OF 16

June 29, 2024: Runners-up of Group A vs Runners-up of Group - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

June 30, 2024: Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group C - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

June 30, 2024: Winners of Group C vs third of Group D, E or F - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

July 1, 2024: Winners of Group B vs third in Group A,D,E, or F - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

July 1, 2024: Runners-up of Group D vs Runners-up of Group E - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

July 2, 2024: Winners of Group F vs third in Group A, B or C - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

July 2, 2024: Winners of Group E vs third in Group A, B, C or D - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

July 3, 2024: Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group F - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

Quarterfinals

July 5, 2024: Winners of Match 39 vs winners of match 37 - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

July 6, 2024: Winners of match 41 vs winners of match 42 - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

July 6, 2024: winners of match 40 vs winners of 38 - 5 PM (BST), 12 PM (ET), 9.30 PM (IST)

July 7, 2024: winners of match 43 vs winners of match 44 - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

Semifinals

July 10, 2024: Winners of match 45 vs winners of match 46 - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

July 11, 2024: Winners of match 47 vs winners of match 48 - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

Final

July 15, 2024: winners of match 49 vs winners of match 50 - 8 PM (BST), 3 PM(EST), 12.30 AM (IST)

WHERE TO WATCH

In the United States, The entire tournament will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks including Fox Sports from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in Germany. You can live stream the Euro 2024 on Fubo.

All the matches will be broadcast on ITV1 / ITVX and BBC One in United Kingdom and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Euro 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Euro 2024 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.