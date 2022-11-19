Who is Kayla Callicott? Louisiana Teacher Accused of Sending 'Inappropriate' Texts, Vapes to Juvenile Students

A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on Thursday over accusations of inappropriate conduct involving a juvenile student.

Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the Maths teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said the educator was arrested shortly after classes were dismissed for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.

Callicott Accused of Giving Student a Vape Pen, Cellphone, Exchanging 'Inappropriate' Texts with Another

As reported by WBRZ, the allegations include claims that Callicott gave one child a vape pen and a cell phone. A separate incident reportedly involved her sending inappropriate messages to another. She was booked on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Denham Springs Police Department said it received the initial complaint, but the case was handed over to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

The outlet said it "spent hours" asking law enforcement and school officials for more information on the case. Those requests were ignored for hours by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the school district.

School District Releases Statement

Electronic communications between teachers and students are highly regulated, with many districts banning it outright. The school district acknowledged this in the following statement.

"An employee of Livingston Parish Public Schools has resigned today as the result of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district's electronic communication policy."

"Livingston Parish Public School officials became aware of the investigation this morning and met with the employee, at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted. All information related to the matter was forwarded to appropriate law enforcement authorities at that time. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon the arrest and booking of 23-year-old teacher Kayla Callicott as a result of today's investigation."

"The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will continue to handle the investigation. All questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the office's investigation division at 225-326-6100."

"Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation."