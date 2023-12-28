Who Is Katie Miller? Minnesota Gophers Quarterback Cole Kramer's Fiancee Breaks the Internet after Being Featured on Broadcast [WATCH]

The on-field clash between Minnesota and Bowling Green was not the sole focus during Tuesday's Quick Lane Bowl. The wife of a Minnesota Gophers quarterback gained viral attention after being featured on an ESPN broadcast. Katie Miller, who is engaged to Cole Kramer, was prominently featured on the broadcast and instantly became a viral sensation.

On Tuesday, Minnesota faced off against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl, a NCAA college football bowl game broadcast on ESPN. Cole Kramer, a fifth-year backup quarterback, started the game for Minnesota in place of Athan Kaliakmanis, who was in the transfer portal. However, it was Miller who stole the show on the night.

Viral Sensation on Social Media

The extensive coverage of Katie Miller during the broadcast may have been considered excessive by some viewers. "One thing about the Quicken Lane Bowl is you're gonna know Cole Kramer and Katie Miller are getting married," Mike Golic Jr. posted Tuesday on X.

"In case you missed it while watching the #Gophers in the Quicken Lane Bowl – Gopher QB Cole Kramer and Katie Miller are getting married..." Rachel Ramsey of Minnesota's K102 wrote.

A viewer drew parallels between the coverage of Miller and the attention received by Katherine Webb in January 2013.

Webb, who is now married to former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, was gushed over by broadcasters during the Crimson Tide's BCS National Championship victory over Notre Dame.

A viewer commented, "I should have no idea who Katie Miller is. This bowl commentary is getting near Musburger levels," referencing Brent Musburger, the legendary announcer who famously spoke about Katherine Webb on the air during the BCS National Championship game in 2013.

A Night to Remember

The Gophers emerged victorious against the Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit with a final score of 30-24.

In his first career start, Kramer, who had been a third-stringer in the regular season, completed 8-of-16 passes for 26 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Additionally, he ran for 31 yards. The standout performance of running back Darius Taylor, who gained 208 yards, contributed significantly to Minnesota's success against Bowling Green.

Following the game, Miller, who is a nurse, expressed her pride in Kramer through a heartfelt message.

"By your side every step of the way The most humble & hardworking guy, you deserve every good thing and more. So incredibly proud of you and the strength and humility you've shown throughout this chapter of your life. I adore you #12... Now lets get MARRIED!!!!" she exclaimed on Instagram.

The couple, Cole Kramer and Katie Miller, shared news of their engagement in May 2022.

"You're the boy I've prayed for since I was young and now I get to love you til I'm old. Only God could have done this & I'll be thanking Him for it for the rest of my life. I CAN'T WAIT TO BE YOUR WIFE," she had posted announcing her engagement.