Who Is Katherine Taylor? Woman Who Went Viral After Photobombing Steph Curry's Iconic Golf Celebration Is San Francisco-Based Escort

The woman who went viral after unintentionally photobombing Steph Curry's memorable golf celebration has now identified herself to the public. On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors' standout player celebrated a successful shot against the Milwaukee Bucks, with a golf swing motion.

However, the focus shifted from the four-time NBA champion to a woman in the background wearing revealing attire and cheering. On Thursday, Katherine Taylor, a San Francisco-based escort who charges $900 for one-hour experiences, according to her website, revealed that she is the gorgeous woman behind the viral photo. Although her X (Twitter) account has been deleted, Taylor reposted the photo of the celebration with her in the background.

Escort Becomes Famous Overnight

Her revealing outfit was another reason that caught the attention of many. The photo went viral in no time but Taylor hasn't gone into hiding. Instead, she is super excited and is enjoying the new-found stardom.

Within hours, Taylor took to Twitter to celebrate the moment and she started getting noticed by hundreds of social media users.

"God... Best date of my life as you can see," she wrote. "F**k me, remind me to come fully dressed next time. What a f**king blast."

Another user highlighted that a man seated in front of Taylor was glancing back at her during the celebration. The man in the front row was accompanied by two boys, believed by many to be his sons.

The user closely cropped the image and shared it with three crying emojis, leading to a response from Taylor.

"You're about to get this man divorced," Taylor reposted with a laughing emoji. "His wife about to come home and take the kids, dog and the hat lol."

The Real Star of The Night

The Golden State Warriors secured a decisive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 125-90. Steph Curry played a leading role for the Warriors, contributing 29 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Impressively, he made six of his ten attempts from three-point range.

With eight wins in their last ten games, the Warriors boast a 33-28 record. They currently occupy the tenth position in the Western Conference, with 21 games remaining in the season.