Global Mobile Awards: Know Why Google Pixel 8 Series has Won Best Smartphone 2023 Award at MWC

The Google Pixel 8 series has clinched the top spot as the "Best Smartphone of 2023" at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Beating out stiff competition from the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, this marks a significant win for Google.

The announcement was made during the Global Mobile Awards event, an esteemed ceremony hosted by the GSMA to recognize excellence in the mobile industry. The "Best Smartphone" award takes into account factors such as performance, innovation, and overall market leadership.

Google's victory with the Pixel 8 series is a first for the company, whose previous Pixel models have been recognized for specific features but haven't taken home the top prize. In recent years, Apple's iPhone models have dominated, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra claimed the title in 2021.

Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, took to Twitter to celebrate the win. The Pixel 8 series has received acclaim for its powerful Tensor G3 chip, smooth Android experience, and outstanding camera capabilities. With impressive everyday performance, these phones are expected to drive significant sales growth for Google throughout 2023.

This year's GLOMO awards featured an impressive lineup of nominees including the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series, Google Pixel 8 series, OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Surprisingly, the OnePlus Open emerged as the runner-up in our 2023 smartphone awards, making it a notable contender. In recent years, Apple flagships have dominated the GLOMOs, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max taking the category in 2023 and 2022, respectively.