Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Epstein Was in Love with Belarusian Brunette Dentist Who He Promised to Leave Four of His Luxury Homes and $50M Cash

Jeffrey Epstein's last lover was a lot younger than him but he was completely captivated by her, according to a report. Epstein, one of the world's most infamous figures, was so much in love with an Eastern European immigrant that he pledged to leave four of his lavish properties, along with a $50 million cash inheritance, for her, the Daily Mail reported.

Epstein helped her get admission to an Ivy League university, showered her with extravagant gifts—including a striking 33-carat diamond ring—and introduced her to prominent academics, as she lived a privileged life far removed from her childhood in the former Soviet republic of Belarus, the outlet reported.

Secret Lover Revealed

So, who exactly is Karyna Shuliak—the 36-year-old dentist who, after Ghislaine Maxwell exited his inner circle, became the person closest to the disgraced financier? She was his lover, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail from the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice, showing Epstein holding her close and placing his hand on her left breast as they danced together.

Shuliak also acted as his organizer, managing the smallest details of his life—having his preferred bathmat shipped from his New Mexico ranch to his Paris apartment, ensuring he never ran out of his favorite strawberry-flavored probiotic drink, and coordinating his daily needs.

And Shuliak was his confidante, the last person he spoke to from outside the New York jail where he took his own life in 2019.

"Everyone turned their back on him after prison and denounced him as an anti-Christ," one source told the outlet.

"Even his closest friends. No one stayed with him except Karyna who was there until the very last moment."

Understandably, Epstein felt deeply attached to Shuliak—and that the feeling was mutual. He even hired an immigration lawyer to help her obtain U.S. citizenship, which she received in 2018, a year before his second and final arrest.

Everything for Shuliak

The depth of that bond is reflected in what he planned to leave her. Epstein wanted Shuliak to inherit his $27.5 million ranch in New Mexico, his $10 million apartment in Paris, his two private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands—later sold for a combined $60 million—and his New York townhouse, which eventually fetched $51 million.

Perhaps most striking was another item listed in his plans: a 33-carat diamond ring, described as being flanked by baguette-cut diamonds set in platinum, which he regarded as an engagement ring.

In handwritten notes, Epstein stated: "Prior to execution of the trust agreement I had given Karyna Shuliak the diamond ring described below in contemplation of marriage."

Their close relationship, along with messages exchanged with people in Epstein's inner circle, has even fueled speculation that the two may have had a child together. One message, allegedly sent by Sarah Ferguson—the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew—appears to congratulate Epstein on the birth of a baby boy.

"Don't know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,' she wrote. 'Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx."

Although Sarah did not mention Shuliak by name—and there is no evidence to support claims that she had a child with Epstein—Shuliak has been viewed as the most likely candidate for the child's mother, given how close she was to him.