Who is Karon Fisher? US Trans Woman Runs Over an Elderly Man by Car, Kisses His Body, and Stabs Him Nine Times

In a shocking incident a 64-year-old man in Houston, US, died when he was run over by a car by a trans woman, who then reversed the vehicle on him. The trans woman shockingly kissed his body repeatedly before stabbing him nine times. The incident was caught on camera and went viral online.

Steven Anderson, the victim, was on his way to pick up mail in his neighborhood when a speeding white vehicle struck him on the road, the footage showed. The car then reversed and hit Anderson for a second time, killing him on the spot, and the suspect fled the spot.

The suspect, Karon Fisher, who was subsequently arrested, later returned to the scene, flipped Anderson's body over, straddled him, and kissed him before stabbing him nine times, The New York Post reported.

Fisher, who wore a black bra and high-waisted black shorts, tried to get into another car while passers-by witnessed the horror scenes unfolding, police said. However, the suspect was not able to get into the vehicle and walked over Anderson's body and left the spot on foot, according to authorities.

Fisher was arrested and charged with murder, evading arrest with a vehicle, and assaulting hospital personnel, Harris County records stated. She was referred to as a male on court records but was identified by the police as a woman. Before her arrest, Fisher was on community supervision for evading arrest in a case in 2023, The New York Post report said.

Fisher was earlier charged with prostitution in 2021, but that case was dismissed. She is expected to be produced before a court on May 24. Eyewitnesses described the daytime murder as "disturbing". "It's very disturbing. I have kids here. They could have been out here playing, and imagine them," one neighbor told Eyewitness News. "Broad daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses," another said.