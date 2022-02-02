Who is Karla Ramirez? Idaho Pastor's Daughter who Sexually Abused Kids in Family's Daycare on the Run

A Caldwell woman is absconding following her bail after her arrest on child sex abuse charges. Karla Ramirez, 21, was arrested on five felony counts of lewd conduct and six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators noted that Ramirez sexually touched children left at the daycare home run by her family and clicked explicit photographs of them.

Following an investigation into the incident by the Meridian police, Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. She was released after posting a $750,000 bond in March.

The hearing was postponed several times but finally, Ramirez was set to appear in court for a plea change on January 3, 2022. She, however, never showed up. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Ramirez disabled her ankle monitor before absconding.

$10,000 reward

The mother of one alleged victim told KTVB that 'she stole so much from us.' Another victim's mother has even started a 'Catch Karla Ramirez' Facebook page and is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about her whereabouts.

"We have been waiting a year for justice and COVID has delayed that pushing back these court dates. We want to see justice as quickly as possible to end this pain for our family, and to have closure," she told KTVB.

Pastor's daughter

Karla Ramirez is the daughter of an Ohio-based Pastor, Arturo Ramirez Flores. The Ramirez family runs a childcare center at their Meridian home. The identities of Ramirez's alleged victims are not clear at the moment. Police are on the lookout for any information that may lead to her arrest.

Investigators have urged anyone with any information about Ramirez's whereabouts to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.