Who Is Kai-Ji Adam Lo? SUV Driver Who Killed 11 at Vancouver Filipino Festival Has History of Mental Illness Whose Brother was Murdered Last Year

The family of the mentally unstable driver who allegedly killed at least 11 people at a Vancouver block party on Saturday had reportedly tried to get him help just hours before he drove through the crowd of festival attendees, according to a report released on Sunday as authorities identified the suspect as Kai-Ji Adam Lo.

Lo, a Vancouver resident whose brother died last year, is currently facing eight counts of second-degree murder following his alleged attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival — a festival of the Filipino community — on Saturday night, according to a report. The 30-year-old was immediately arrested at the scene and was already "known" to the police.

Carnage by Mentally Disturbed Resident

Lo was also known to mental health care officials before he carried out the deadly attack on the Filipino community, Vancouver police said. Lo has a history of mental health struggles, and a family member had even contacted a hospital psychiatric unit seeking help for Lo just hours before the attack, sources told the Vancouver Sun.

Reports suggest Lo was suffering from delusions and paranoia at the time. However, it remains unclear what actions, if any, were taken following the call, according to the Canadian news outlet.

Investigators believe the violent driving incident was not an act of terrorism since Lo has mental health issues, police previously stated.

Lo had also had a personal tragedy last year when his 31-year-old brother, Alexander, was murdered on January 28, 2024, the Vancouver Sun added.

Alexander's body was found inside a Vancouver home, where a 39-year-old man was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder. Police have not released further details about the case.

"Our reality has abruptly shifted. Despite our disagreements, the harsh truth that he's no longer with us hits me with an overwhelming force," Lo wrote after his brother's death in a fundraising page started to raise funeral costs.

Mental Issue Main Cause of Attack

Months later, Lo shared on a fundraising page that his mother had also tried to commit suicide. Besides the 11 people who were killed in Saturday's tragedy, dozens of others were also injured when Lo allegedly drove his SUV into the packed crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

The youngest victim of the tragedy was a five-year-old child. "The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated," Vancouver police said.

Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said Sunday that there had been no contact between officers and the suspect "in the immediate time leading up to the incident."

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," he added.

Lo has appeared in court and will stay in custody, officials said. He allegedly took advantage of an opening and sped down the street in a black SUV, crashing into the crowd and hurling helpless victims into the air.

"[He] just slammed the pedal down and rammed into hundreds of people," festivalgoer Kris Pangilinan told CBC.