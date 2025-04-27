Multiple Killed after Driver Plows SUV into Crowd Celebrating Filipino Festival in Vancouver as Cops Release Chilling Details

Multiple people were killed after a driver plowed an SUV into a crowd of people attending a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night, according to police. Authorities described the scene as devastating as they said that several were also injured during the harrowing incident. One eyewitness estimated that around 20 people may have been injured.

The Vancouver Police Department said the incident took place just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of E. 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where hundreds had gathered for the community festival. The Vancouver Police Department said the driver is in custody, though the reason for the car crashing into the crowd remains unclear.

Festival Turns Bloody

Festival attendees were celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, a public holiday honoring Filipino heritage, when, without warning, a driver crashed into the crowd, leaving behind what witnesses described as a scene of devastation.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight," the Vancouver Police Department wrote on X.

As of late Saturday night, the Vancouver Police Department had not released an official death toll, referring only to "a number of people" who have been confirmed dead. Several others were taken to local hospitals, though their conditions remain unclear.

Authorities confirmed that the driver was arrested at the scene, but the suspect's identity has not been revealed.

Police have not yet said if the incident was intentional or caused by reckless driving, though an ongoing investigation is in progress. The Vancouver Police Department said that they would provide further updates as the investigation continues.

Chaos All Around

Photos and videos from the festival show a scene of utter devastation, with several injured people receiving help from first responders and bystanders on a peaceful street scattered with broken car parts and surrounded by food trucks.

The videographer shouted to arriving medics, "There's a baby over there! A baby under the truck!" later exclaiming, "Oh Lord."

Some victims appeared to be seriously hurt, lying motionless and covered in blood on the street.

One EMS team was seen urgently performing CPR on a victim, while many other first responders hurried to help those injured.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event. We will work to provide more information as soon as we can, but at this time we have confirmed that there are a number of fatalities and multiple injuries," Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."