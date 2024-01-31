Who Is Justin Mohn? Pennsylvania Man Beheads Federal Employee Father and Posts Severed Head on YouTube While Blaming Biden Regime [GRAPHIC]

A Pennsylvania man beheaded his 68-year-old father, who worked for the federal government, and then held up the victim's severed head in a politically charged YouTube video criticizing the Biden administration. Justin Mohn, 32, beheaded his father Michael at their home in Middleton Township, Pennsylvania.

He then displayed the severed head in a tirade, blaming the federal government for what he perceived as issues related to 'woke mobs' and migrants, claiming they are destroying the United States and needed a change. The shocking 14-minute video, which stayed on YouTube for six hours after being uploaded, shows Mohn holding up his father's head contained in a bloodied plastic bag.

Crime: As Gory as It Can Get

Police Chief Joe Bartorilla said on Tuesday night that officers found the body of a man in the second-floor bathroom of a home on Upper Orchard Drive at some point during the day on Tuesday.

"We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased," Bartorilla said outside the crime scene late Tuesday night.

Mohn was arrested soon after that as the YouTube video proved that he was the man behind the heinous murder of his father. Mohn is believed to be the youngest son of the family.

"The son is a person of interest. I'm not going to call him a suspect right now," Bartorilla added.

In the 14-minute video, Mohn says, "This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country."

"He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country," Justin Mohn says on the video, which appeared to be filmed in a bedroom.

In the video, Mohn identifies himself as the "Commander" of America's national network of Militia, which he refers to as Mohn's Militia which is also the title of his YouTube channel, which had 15 subscribers and featured eight videos as of Tuesday night.

Bizarre Way of Making a Point

Mohn further stated that he was extending a $1 million reward to anyone capable of assassinating prominent officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Levittownnow said that Mohn was arrested after 9 pm ET on Tuesday, around two hours away from his home in Fort Indiana Gap, Pennsylvania. The authorities confirmed that the victim had been beheaded, and the disturbing YouTube video was identified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Michael and Denise Mohn and listed as the property owners of the home on Upper Orchard Drive.

The video garnered over 5,000 views before YouTube removed it, citing violations of the platform's policy on violent and graphic content.

Bartorilla declined to comment on the specific contents of the video or the details of what investigators found at the crime scene on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive. However, he did confirm that investigators had seen the video.