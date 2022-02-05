Who is Juju Vieira? Brazilian Model 'Kicked Out' of the Vatican over 'Sexy Outfit'

An influencer was allegedly thrown out of the Vatican for being 'too sexy.' She visited the tourist spot wearing a fitted dress and long boots. The Instagram model, Juju Vieira, 34, who hails from Brazil, was on a trip to Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome on 30 January.

Vieira, who stressed that she donned clothes suitable for winters and not a 'clubbing outfit,' was allegedly told that she was not dressed 'properly,' and was asked to leave by the security.

The Vatican has a dress code for both men and women. According to the official site of St Peter's Basilica, women are not permitted to wear sleeveless tops, crop tops, or tight shirts. Shoulders should be covered and if wearing a skirt or dress, it must cover the knees.

A gentleman asked me to leave, 'kicked' me out of the Vatican

Vieira, on the other hand, noted that she was not aware of the dress code before going to visit the Vatican and was dressed 'comfortably' in an outfit suitable for winter. "I didn't even know there were rules," she said. She wore a long-sleeved grey dress and over-the-knee boots.

She said that she visited the Vatican 'like everyone else to take pictures.' "A gentleman who worked there came close to me and said that the place was for prayers and that I was not dressed properly and invited me to leave, "kicked" me out of the Vatican," she said, Daily Mail reported.

Vieira said that she was embarrassed because other people heard the commotion. "I felt disrespected," she added. "A person of common sense will not visit the Vatican in club clothes. I was stylish in my winter clothes, everything matched," she further said.

Juju Vieira informed her close to 27K followers about her experience in an Instagram video.