Who Is Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva? Homeless Arson with Blowtorch Detained by Residents Near Kenneth Fire Is Illegal Immigrant from Mexico

The homeless arson suspect arrested near one of the Los Angeles wildfires has been identified as an illegal immigrant, officials revealed on Sunday night. The suspect, identified as Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, a Mexican national, was caught on video carrying a yellow blowtorch shortly before being confronted by residents in Calabasas.

Residents said the man was seen riding a bicycle around the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Thursday, carrying what appeared to be a large propane tank or blowtorch. The residents quickly took action and restrained him by holding his arms behind his back and forcing him to the ground while they waited for police to arrive near the Kenneth Fire scene.

On a Dangerous Mission

Renata Grinshpun recounted how the community came together to take action. She told KTLA, "'A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizen's arrest."

When an officer arrived, the three men who intervened pointed out the suspect, who was then arrested.

Authorities said that the suspect was brought to the Topanga police station after being restrained for around 20 to 30 minutes.

Sources told the Daily Mail that a resident had called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to report a man trying to start a fire near the 21700 block of Ybarra Road.

However, authorities later said that they did not have sufficient probable cause to charge him with arson and instead arrested him for violating his probation.

"After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson," LA Police Department Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said, according to the Daily Wire.

Investigation Ongoing

Officials said that the investigation remains "ongoing," and Sierra-Leyva is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to issue a detainer request for Sierra-Leyva.

However, they do not expect the request being honored due to California's sanctuary state laws, according to reporter Bill Melugin.

This development comes as four massive fires continue to ravage 40,000 acres across some of Los Angeles' wealthiest neighborhoods, destroying 12,300 structures, including celebrity homes and popular dining spots.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles medical examiner updated the death toll to 24 confirmed fatalities from the fires.

Many more people remain unaccounted for, as displaced residents anxiously wait to return to their neighborhoods and assess the damage.

With cadaver dogs now deployed to search for human remains, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned that the number of casualties is expected to rise further.