Who Was Joseph Azcona? 26-Year-Old Newark Police Officer Killed in Shooting as14-Year-Old Is Charged with Murder

A tragic shooting in Newark on Friday evening claimed the life of Officer Joseph Azcona, a dedicated member of the city's police force. Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting Azcona during an illegal firearms investigation. The suspect allegedly opened fire before the officer could even exit his patrol car.

The shooting took place around 6:30 PM in the North Ward near Broadway and Carteret Street, close to a McDonald's and a White Castle. Law enforcement officials revealed that the teenager is now facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and illegal weapons possession.

Deadly Altercation Leads to Officer's Death

Officer Azcona and another officer were investigating illegal firearms activity when they encountered the suspect. As Azcona attempted to step out of his vehicle, the teenager allegedly fired, striking him fatally. A second officer was also shot but survived and was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the confrontation, the 14-year-old suspect sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Officials confirmed that police recovered one firearm from the scene. Additionally, five individuals were taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Who Was Officer Joseph Azcona?

Joseph Azcona was a 26-year-old Newark police officer who had served for five years. He was assigned to the department's intelligence unit, working on critical cases related to crime and safety in the city. Known for his dedication to law enforcement, Azcona was respected by his colleagues and the community he served.

At the time of his death, Azcona was surrounded by his father, mother, and five brothers at University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 AM. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of detective.

Officials and Community React

Newark's director of public safety, Emmanuel Miranda, emphasized the tragic nature of the incident. "He didn't even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was struck," Miranda stated.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II also spoke about the bravery of Azcona and his fellow officers. "The thing to remember, primarily, is the officers involved are heroes," he said. "They work the streets of the city of Newark and other municipalities across the country, putting their lives on the line every day."

The case remains under active investigation, and authorities continue to examine the events that led to the fatal shooting.