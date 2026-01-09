Who Is Jonathan Ross? ICE Agent Who Shot Dead Renee Nicole Good Suffered Severe Injuries While Trying to Arrest Illegal Immigrant Last Year

The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good has been identified as Jonathan "Jon" Ross. Those familiar with his career described Ross as an experienced officer, according to sources who spoke with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Last year, Ross was badly injured in a violent encounter while trying to arrest an illegal immigrant accused of sex offenses — an ordeal that left him with gruesome injuries and underscored the dangers he routinely faced on the job. "He's the same ICE agent who got dragged by car 50 feet back in June, so he has a history," an FBI agent who spoke to Daily Mail on condition of anonymity confirmed.

Good's Killer Identified

Good, 37, was killed on Wednesday afternoon while driving her SUV along a street where ICE agents were conducting operations. Video footage circulating online captures the moment the agent — later identified as Jonathan "Jon" Ross — opened fire, striking Good in the face as she sat behind the wheel.

The images have since become a flashpoint in a rapidly escalating political and emotional debate.

The Trump administration has described Good as a "professional agitator," alleging she had been intentionally trailing and confronting federal agents. Minneapolis Democratic officials strongly reject that claim, calling the shooting an act of murder and demanding accountability.

Friends and neighbors say Good and her wife, Rebecca, had been looking for peace after leaving the U.S. following Trump's win in the 2024 election. The couple briefly relocated to Canada before eventually settling in Minneapolis, hoping to start over.

In the wake of Good's death, state and local leaders called for ICE to leave Minnesota entirely, citing fear, anger, and a breakdown of trust in their communities. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pushed back forcefully, insisting federal agents would remain in place and continue their work despite the backlash.

What remains is a city divided — and a family grieving — as the shooting continues to fuel national outrage over immigration enforcement, protest, and the deadly consequences when those worlds collide.

Last June, during a routine traffic stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, Ross was dragged roughly 100 yards by a driver after his arm got stuck in the vehicle, according to The New York Post.

Almost Killed

ICE agents had pulled over Roberto Carlos Munoz, a repeat illegal immigrant from Guatemala with a long criminal history that included allegations of domestic assault and sex crimes involving a minor, records show. When officers approached the vehicle, Munoz refused repeated orders to get out, the New York Post reported.

As tensions escalated, Ross broke the rear window in a bid to unlock the car from the inside — a decision that quickly turned dangerous when Munoz sped off, dragging the agent along the road before he was able to break free.

The suspect suddenly sped, trapping Ross' arm between the seat and the car's frame, according to the Justice Department. As the vehicle tore down the road, prosecutors said the driver swerved aggressively from side to side, seemingly trying to fling the agent free.

Ross was dragged for more than 100 yards before the ordeal ended. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his arm and hand, suffering deep wounds that required 33 stitches.

Despite the severity of the attack, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin later said Ross ultimately made a full recovery.

A photo later shared by CBS Minnesota downplayed the violence. It showed Ross lying on a hospital bed, arms outstretched, with one arm soaked in blood and marked by several deep, jagged wounds.

Munoz was arrested soon after and charged with assaulting a federal officer. Last month, a federal jury found him guilty. Ross fired three shots on Wednesday, killing Good, 37, after she drove her vehicle toward him during a tense street confrontation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Ross acted in self-defense and was justified in using deadly force.

She described Good as part of what she called a "mob of agitators" who were trying to interfere with ICE officers as they carried out Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

Video footage captured from a wider angle appears to show Good's car hitting the agent after she ignored repeated commands to step out of the vehicle, a split-second escalation that ended with fatal consequences.

As the vehicle moved toward him, Ross jumped out of the way and fired in rapid succession — one shot through the windshield, followed by two more through the open driver's side window. One of the bullets struck Good in the head, killing her.

Trump later backed Ross actions, echoing Noem's assessment. In comments to The New York Times, Trump said the officer had acted in self-defense after being hit by Good's car.