Who is Jonathan Frostick? HSBC Executive's LinkedIn Post on Heart Attack Gets 7 Million Views

An HSBC executive has gone viral describing a heart attack he suffered while trying to cope with the hectic work schedule. Jonny Frostick, who works in HSBC Holding's regulatory data projects, laid bare how his obsession with work targets nearly prevented him from addressing a crippling heart attack he suffered.

The LinkedIn post made by the executive even as he was recuperating has gone viral with more than seven million views. "I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn't gone convenient," he writes recounting the moments he suffered the heart attack.

Late Friday Hours

Frostick explains that he has had to extend his working hours of late, resulting in him working late into Friday nights, and even logging in on Sundays to prepare for the incoming week. It's on a Sunday afternoon that he felt he was going to die from a heart attack.

"I had what I can only describe as surges in my left arm, my neck, my ears were popping," he says in the post. Then he summarizes what happened later.

"1. F*ck I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn't convenient

2. How do I secure the funding for X (work stuff)

3. Sh*t I haven't updated my will

4. I hope my wife doesn't find me dead"

Blurring of Boundaries

Bloomberg caught up with the British executive, who used to manage some 20 employees. "Whereas before I would finish sensibly anywhere between five and half six, I'd be finding myself there on a Friday at 8 o'clock at night exhausted, thinking I need to prep up something for Monday and I haven't got time, and I started then to actually work weekends ... That's my responsibility. I think that was probably for me where it was those blurring of boundaries," Frostick told Bloomberg.

Extended Zoom Calls

In a startling revelation, Frostick said would work up to 12 hours a day and that Zoom calls with colleagues used to occupy a disproportionate amount of time.

Meanwhile, HSBC said all its staff are encouraged to stay healthy and safe. "We are encouraging everyone to make their health and wellbeing a top priority ... Over the last year we have redoubled our efforts on health and wellbeing - through support and tools for working healthily as well as internal communications campaigns to raise awareness," the bank said.

Bank Not to Blame

Frostick, however, does not think the bank is responsible for his health hazard. "I don't think this should reflect badly on the place where I work, I think it's fairly consistent across the industry, and I think that's why it's resonated with so many people ... If an organization didn't want to employ me because I'd actually taken a moment to reflect, and capture this, then that's probably not the right place for me to be working," he said, according to Bloomberg.