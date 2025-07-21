Who Is Jon Prosser? Apple Sues YouTuber Over Alleged iOS 26 Leak from Development iPhone

Apple Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit against popular tech YouTuber Jon Prosser and his associate Michael Ramacciotti for allegedly stealing and leaking confidential details related to its upcoming iOS 26 software. The company claims the duo accessed an unreleased development version of the iPhone and shared internal features on Prosser's YouTube channel, Front Page Tech.

According to Apple's legal filing, Ramacciotti gained unauthorized access to a development iPhone belonging to an Apple employee named Ethan Lipnik. While staying at Lipnik's residence, Ramacciotti reportedly used the employee's passcode and location data to unlock the device. He then FaceTimed Prosser, showing him the unreleased iOS 26 interface.

Prosser allegedly recorded the FaceTime call and used the visuals to create simulated renderings of the iOS 26 design and features, which were then published on his channel. Apple contends that this content included early previews of the new Messages app, a redesigned camera interface, and the "Liquid Glass" user interface with rounded icons and pill-shaped tabs—closely resembling the version later revealed at Apple's WWDC 2025.

The lawsuit further claims that Prosser may have offered Ramacciotti compensation or job prospects in exchange for access to the confidential information. Apple argues that these actions violated the Defend Trade Secrets Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Apple is seeking a jury trial and is asking the court for the following relief:

A permanent injunction to stop further leaks

Punitive and compensatory damages for trade secret theft

An order for the return or destruction of any confidential Apple materials

Legal fees and court costs

Pre- and post-judgment interest

Jon Prosser is widely known for revealing Apple product details before their official announcements. This lawsuit highlights the growing risks surrounding the handling of confidential tech development and the use of social media for content monetization through leaks.

As of now, neither Prosser nor Ramacciotti has publicly responded to the lawsuit.